Muslim Judicial Council appreciative of soldiers’ lockdown efforts

Brigadier General Monwabisi Jamangile, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chaplain General this week thanked the senior representative of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) for support and solidarity during the National State of Disaster.

“The support of the Muslim community impacted positively on soldiers deployed during the lockdown,” Jamangile told Sheikh Irafaan Abrahams.

“Support has also been forthcoming from other religious leaders and the national defence force takes it a catapult to propel efforts to greater heights and ensure the people of South Africa are able to continue with their lives and maintain livelihoods,” he said at the Castle in Cape Town.

The MJC said the bravery of soldiers in the face of an invisible enemy and in “defence of our nation” was to be commended.





