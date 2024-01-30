MSD recruits – “future defenders of the nation”

The SA Army military skills development (MSD) class of 2024 were commended for choosing a career in the military ahead of basic military training (BMT) at Infantry School, Oudtshoorn.

The commendation formed part of a welcome message from Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, SA Army Chief, delivered on 26 January by the Acting Chief Director Corporate Services of the landward force, Brigadier General OM Dube.

The one-star told the latest MSD intake the facility they would be calling home for at least the next 12 weeks was where “the future defenders of the nation are shaped”. This was by way of rigorous training and discipline to “produce capable and resilient soldiers,” he was reported as saying.

He urged the newcomers to take on their responsibilities with dedication and determination, emphasising their efforts were in the best interest of safeguarding “the nation’s security and well-being”.

The new men and women at Infantry School number 1 750 and are the largest number of MSD recruits allocated to the four SA National Defence Force (SANDF) services. Other service allocations are SA Navy (SAN) – 337 at SAS Saldanha; SA Air Force (SAAF) – 357 at the SAAF Gymnasium, Hoedspruit and SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) – and 150 at SAMHS Training Centre, Lephalale.

On completion of BMT, the MSD recruits will undergo further mustering specific training and allocation to units and bases.

When their two-year service period is up, a small percentage of the 2024 MSD recruits will be offered medium-term SANDF contracts or enlist in the Reserve Force where their military skills will be utilised.