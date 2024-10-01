Motshekga’s Department of Defence disputes massive R4 bn Public Works debt

The Department of Defence (DoD), by way of its Logistics Division, disputes that it owes the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) about R4 billion.

The figure was quoted by Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape National Council of Provinces (NCOP) public representative Frederik Jacobus (Rikus) Badenhorst when seeking clarity from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga on monies owed to the DPWI Property Management Trading Entity.

Referring to the DPWI annual performance plan (APP) and budget for 2024/25, Badenhorst asked Motshekga when the debt will be settled and are measures in place to prevent a recurrence.

A written reply by Brigadier General LC Kekana, Director Facilities in the Logistics Division has it, among others, the amount owing is “disputed” and the DoD has “officially informed” Minister Dean Macpherson’s department of its “dissatisfaction” regarding the claim.

“The DoD will only settle the alleged debt once the correct amounts are presented by DPWI.” DPWI, the response continues, is claiming money from DoD without proof of services supplied with regard to shared services as well as municipal services where the DoD is not occupying facilities and being over-charged. The DoD further wants DPWI to use itemised billing to “ensure accuracy of invoices”.

The one-star notes the DoD has “established a verification mechanism” for DPWI services, including confirmation of services rendered. In closing, Badenhorst is told Macpherson’s department “is informed regarding submission of accurate invoices with supporting documents for payments by the DoD”. This is apparently a requisite to comply with Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) regulations. “These measure will ensure timely processing of payments.”

Replies to Parliamentary questions asked of former minister Thandi Modise earlier this year brought to light the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) used more than 52 800 buildings across all nine South Africa’s provinces with the majority of facilities in “a fair state”.