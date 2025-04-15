Motshekga highlights career opportunities in defence during Bloemfontein outreach

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga led a ministerial outreach programme in Bloemfontein to deepen public understanding of the role and significance of the defence sector in South Africa.

The initiative, anchored by a Defence Career Expo at Tempe Military Base, was designed to deepen public understanding of the defence sector’s role and to showcase the diverse career opportunities available within the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The outreach day on Friday 11 April began at Tjhebelopele Primary School in Mangaung, where Motshekga addressed learners on the values of patriotism, national pride, and civic responsibility. She emphasised the importance of integrity, discipline, and respect for the national flag, highlighting how these values underpin both military service and good citizenship.

Accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, Motshekga’s visit underscored a whole-of-government approach to youth development and national service.

Following the school visit, the delegation proceeded to Tempe Military Base, where Motshekga engaged directly with SANDF members. This session reflected the Ministry’s “Soldier First” philosophy, prioritizing the well-being, morale, and professional development of military personnel. The Minister also held an engagement session with soldiers at 44 Parachute Regiment, fostering open communication and reinforcing the value of service.

Under the theme “The Department of Defence Inspires a Sense of Service and Patriotism Amongst the Country’s Youth,” the career expo at Tempe Military Base brought together representatives from various branches of the armed forces and external organisations. Attendees, primarily students from surrounding areas, explored a wide range of career paths—from combat roles to engineering, healthcare, law, logistics, and aviation.

In her keynote address, Motshekga encouraged learners to consider the SANDF as a platform for personal and professional growth: “This is a chance for you to explore the wide range of career opportunities in the defence force, ranging from combat positions to engineering, healthcare, the legal fraternity, logistics, aviation, and more.”

Live demonstrations, military equipment displays, and interactive sessions with Defence Human Resources representatives provided students with firsthand insight into the operational capabilities and career prospects within the SANDF.

“This Defence Career Expo is both timely and important, in a world characterised by constant technological advancements, shifting global dynamics and increasing demand for national security, the role of post-school education in building a skilled, capable, innovative and future-ready defence force is forever critical,” Nkabane said.

“Today, we go far—together—by building bridges between our post school sector and the defence forces, ensuring that young South Africans are equipped not only with skills, but also with a vision for their future. Let this Defence Career Expo be the beginning of a renewed and deepened collaboration—one that helps secure our nation’s sovereignty and the empowerment of our youth,” Nkabane added.

The outreach programme is part of the Minister’s broader mandate to forge consensus on defence matters with the South African public and to tap into the nation’s young talent pool. By engaging directly with learners and soldiers, Motshekga aims to inspire a new generation to serve their country.