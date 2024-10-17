Motshekga cedes annual report honours to SecDef and SANDF Chief

The just released South African Department of Defence (DoD) annual report for the 2023/24 financial year covers the timeframe before Minister Angie Motshekga’s ascendancy to the defence and military veterans portfolio.

Fittingly, she does not elaborate in her ministerial foreword, leaving it to the Acting Secretary for Defence (SecDef), Thobekile Gamede, and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, to set out highs and lows of the reporting period.

Ahead of being named by President Cyril Ramaphosa as his Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in the government of national unity (GNU) seventh administration in July this year, Motshekga was the Cabinet minister tasked with oversight of basic education nationally in the sixth administration since 1994.

Gamede has been Acting Secretary for Defence since December 2022 when Gladys Kudjoe exited.

In her strategic statement she writes that embedding sound governance and accountability principles in all departmental entities and processes in one reporting cycle might have been too optimistic. This, notwithstanding sound governance and accountability principles being implemented, the advocates for monitoring performance progress and providing advice and guidance on “the best possible way to move the department [of defence] toward the desired clean audit end state”.

She gives consequence management as an example saying implementation has been “quite slow”. Reasons for this include termination and “arraignment” of personnel apparently involved in irregular and fruitless expenditure.

“The military dispensation requires full and comprehensive investigations of cases before members can be taken through the military courts. To this end, the Chief of the SANDF and the Accounting Officer [Secretary for Defence] will work together to ensure such investigations are speedily concluded and the recommendations implemented.”

Reported information covers performance against set targets, meeting ordered commitments, providing capabilities and ensuring sound administration and management of the DoD.

The period under review saw in support of national government imperatives forces deployed outside South Africa in a United Nations (UN) peace support operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and two general military assistance operations; one as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and another as part of the SADC pledge to the eastern part of the DRC.

In-country forces were on standby for deployment in four operations, as and when required, predominantly to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the fight against crime, combating illegal mining, and protecting critical infrastructure.

On the decrease in funding, she notes the baseline reduction continues to contribute to the decline of military equipment and facilities.

“Interventions undertaken to improve the defence funding trajectory have not yet realised the expected result. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans directed the department to work on a new policy trajectory that would be used to ‘engage with the executive and legislature to determine a resourced and sustainable level of defence ambition, in response to the national strategic agenda of government and the evolving contextual and security environment”.

“In an endeavour to develop a revised level of defence ambition, a draft future defence policy concept was completed and the Minister and President were briefed accordingly. Parliamentary oversight structures, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Development Committee and the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster Directors-General were also briefed on the proposed future defence strategic direction. The National Executive will be engaged during the next [current] administration.”

Maphwanya, now in his fourth year as South Africa’s senior soldier, writes in his annual report introduction the SANDF had to navigate under austere financial circumstances and make do with what was available, with an increase in commitments.

He notes four achievements. They are progress with the Welisizwe rural bridges programme, skills development and health support to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and Gauteng’s crime prevention warden initiative, reskilling SANDF Reserve Force personnel and ensuring “a safe environment” during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia India, China, South Africa) summit in Johannesburg in August 2023.