More border security successes for SANDF soldiers

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed along South Africa’s borders on Operation Corona duty have recovered another stolen vehicle and contraband.

Soldiers patrolling the border between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique were conducting vehicle patrols at Ndumo when they recovered a Toyota Quantum in KwaMshudu Village. Preliminary reports revealed that the vehicle was hijacked at KwaSkhemelele. The vehicle was subsequently handed over to Manguzi SA Police Service and was valued at R300 000, the SANDF said.

The second incident worth highlighting occurred near Gate 6, whereby members of the SA National Defence Force apprehended two suspects in a vehicle with illicit goods including Adidas tracksuits and sneakers as well as textile materials, during their foot patrol operations. The two female suspects with illicit goods and the vehicle were handed over to Manguzi SA Police Service.

While on foot patrol in the vicinity of Beit Bridge East, soldiers saw two men carrying bags into South Africa from Zimbabwe. The soldiers approached the men, who dropped the bags and escaped across the river. The bags contained 553 x 200 ml bottles of King’s Stallion brandy and three cases of Chibuku beer valued at R 5 980.

Meanwhile, members of a second group on foot patrol in the vicinity of Boerdery came across two men with bags – the suspects ran, dropping their contraband. The bags were inspected by the soldiers and 47 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes valued at R 13 914 and King Stallion brandy valued at R5 070 was found as well as various other alcoholic beverages which brought the total to R11 406.

Furthermore, SA National Defence Force soldiers assisted the SA Police Service in Madimbo Village where community members were violating Level 4 lockdown regulations. Alcohol amounting to R6 474 was confiscated and the owner was fined R 1 500.







In Boerdery, two Zimbabwean nationals carrying R178 000 cash were apprehended by SA National Defence Force soldiers.