MJC wishes Shoke well

Outgoing national defence force Chief General Solly Shoke was on the receiving end of good wishes and thanks for a job well done when he met the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) in Cape Town last week.

Shoke is on the final legs of a national tour bidding farewell to the men and women he commanded in the four services and the various divisions of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) over an almost 10 year period.

While in the Western Cape capital the MJC paid the only general in the SANDF what the Directorate: Corporate Communications (DCC) a courtesy visit.

“The MJC extended well wishes to Gen Shoke as he retires at the end of May and commended the guidance and role he played together with the Chaplain Service to foster neighbourliness between various religious bodies in their relations to the national military. The MJC applauded Gen Shoke and the Chaplaincy for the manner in which they embraced all religions and the need for a diverse spiritual nourishment in the military,” according to the statement.

The Cape Town headquartered religious body assured the SANDF of continued support on issues including religious tolerance. Shoke was told his successor General Rudzani Maphwanya would enjoy the same support.







In turn Shoke thanked the MJC for its understanding and support as well as appreciation of the SANDF as an organisation with diverse religions. “All are equal and observed on an equitable basis,” Shoke said pointing to the presence of Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism and others in the SANDF ranks.