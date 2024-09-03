Minister Motshekga honours women in defence during SANDF Women’s Day Parade

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga lauded the dedication of female soldiers for their service, particularly in the recent COVID-19 pandemic, during a Women’s Day Parade at SA Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing on 30 August.

Motshekga oversaw a joint parade of the different arms of service, in front of a display of equipment that included two Mamba armoured personnel carriers, two Hornet Rapid Deployable Vehicles, a Namacurra-class patrol boat, an A109 helicopter and a Marconi S711 radar.

In her speech, Motshekga reflected on the legacy of the women who serve in the SANDF, and the role of women going forward. She emphasised the importance of building upon their achievements as South Africa celebrates three decades of democracy and the SA National Defence Force marks its 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on recent visits to the different arms of service, the Minister said she was humbled by her visits, adding the defence force “is the heartbeat and pride of the nation.”

Major General Zuziwe Maso, the officer in charge of women, youth and transformation in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), said with defence being a space previously dominated by men, the parade was crucial in acknowledging the role of women in the defence force.

Encouraging other women and young girls to consider joining the SANDF, Maj Gen Maso said “you are all welcome,” noting that women are equally allowed to compete for all positions within the defence force.

Maso further reflected on the highlights of her career, whenever the SANDF was called upon to assist the public in times of need. “During COVID, the defence force as deployed nationally,” she said, adding that during that time, “the country was in a time of need.”

Currently, women constitute approximately 31% of SANDF personnel, with Motshegka stating the defence force must continue with gender mainstreaming workshops, and put gender issues on the table.