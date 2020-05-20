Minister at Infantry School on COVID-19 awareness visit

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula went to Oudtshoorn this week to see how the current intake of military skills development (MSD) volunteers are coping – not only with the rigours of training but also the added impact of operating under the threat of coronavirus.

There are 887 volunteers who made it through selection to qualify for MSD doing basic military training (BMT) at the SA Army Infantry School.

Officer Commanding Colonel Diamond Meshack Madie briefed the Minister and her delegation including Chief of the SA Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha; acting General Officer Commanding Officer Commanding SA Army Infantry Formation, Brigadier General Bayanda Mkula and generals from the SA Army, SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) and Logistic Division. They were given an insight into measures taken at the school to prevent, screen, test, quarantine and isolate volunteers, staff members, dependents, Regular Force soldiers and other personnel as well as military veterans in the school’s area of responsibility if needed. These include isolation and quarantine areas.

The Infantry School has set up its own COVID-19 committee to advise and oversee measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.







Mapisa-Nqakula said all personnel at Infantry School should assist in educating the wider Oudtshoorn community on the virus with a warning that should the situation worsen the unit could be called on to help.