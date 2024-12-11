Military Ombud’s Annual Symposium a platform for enhancing SANDF oversight

As part of celebrating its anniversary the Military Ombud recently held an Annual Symposium that gathered different stakeholders and role players to share knowledge and best practices within the armed forces.

The Symposium was held on 22 November under the theme: “Affirming and Promoting the Military Ombud’s Oversight Responsibility: 30 years into democracy”.

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Defence and Military Veterans Richard Mkhungo gave a key note address on behalf of the Minister Angie Motshekga. In attendance was the Joint Standing Committee on Defence led by the co-chair Malusi Gigaba.

In his Keynote address, Mkhungo said it is crucial to acknowledge that the armed forces, rich in diversity and potential, have faced numerous challenges that have tested their resilience and determination to perform their duties whilst protecting the sovereignty of the Republic of South Africa. “Despite these challenges, these must not be tolerated or normalised. I am confident our armed forces will overcome them.”

Speakers on the day included Dr Moses B Khanyile – Director: CEMIS, Stellenbosch University; Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Protector; Neptune Masombuka, Acting Head of the Justice College; Advocate Dinkie Dube, Director-General, Public Service Commission; Lieutenant General Malungisa Sitshongaye, Chief Human Resources, SANDF; Professor Lindy Heinecken, Associate Professor of Sociology, Stellenbosch University; and Hon Judge Siraj Desai, Legal Services Ombud, South Africa.

In his welcoming address, the Military Ombud, Lieutenant General (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo, told delegates that the objective of the symposium is to get the views of the civil and armed to improve the Office’s operational practices.

Masondo said public institutions and officials must adhere to due process principles when making administrative decisions, or taking administrative actions. “Our armed forces form part of the public as well. Much as their rights are limited, those right have to be protected in line with the national and international laws,” said Masondo.

He said the robust exchange of ideas they had will go far in equipping his Office in its attempt to enhance and bolster democratic governance within the armed forces as well.

Gigaba said the Military Ombud Office needs to inspire confident in the people it serves. “As the committee, we want honesty when you deal with complaints that come to you. We also want to ensure that you fulfil your responsibility as an Office.”

The Office was created in 2012 with the mandate of investigating complaints by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and former members regarding their conditions of service. Part of the mandate is also investigating the complaints from members of the public regarding the official conduct of the SANDF when they are on duty.