Military ombud still accessible during COVID-19 lockdown

The South African Military Ombud will close offices during the 21-day shutdown to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, but its staff will remain reachable electronically and telephonically.

The Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Ramakala Masondo on Thursday said he would like to inform members of the public, stakeholders and media houses that the Office of the Military Ombud will be closed for walk-in complainants from 27 March to 16 April 2020. This is in line with the latest developments regarding the COVID19 pandemic restriction as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Office of the Military Ombud is mandated by the Military Ombud Act 4, of 2012, in section 4 (1) (d) to investigate complaints lodged in writing by the current or former Members of SANDF concerning their conditions of service.

The Office also investigate complaints from members of the public concerning the official conduct of a soldier on duty. As such, members of the public have 90 days to lodge a complaint with the Office, from the date the incident occurred.

“Please be informed that our staff members will be working tirelessly from home to ensure that members of the SANDF and the public are assisted during this time. We are committed to serve independently and impartially. We do not represent the complainant, the Department of Defence and Military Veterans or any other government authority. Our investigations are conducted in a fair and objective manner to ensure accountable and transparent governance,” the Ombud’s office said.







The Ombud’s office can be contacted at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at 012 676 3800, through their website (www.milombud.org) and through Social Media Platforms Facebook: Twitter: @Mil_OmbudSA, LinkedIn: South African Military Ombud and Instagram: South African Military Ombud.