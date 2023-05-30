Military Ombud outreach in two provinces

This month (May) and next has and will see personnel from South Africa’s Military Ombud conducting an outreach programme across three provinces.

Making servicemen and women in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) aware of what the Ombud is and how its staff can assist with, among others, promotion, unfair dismissal, job classification as well as conditions of service is the main aim of the programme. Additionally the Ombud office is mandated to investigate complaints made by the public against soldiers and other uniformed SANDF personnel. This includes excessive use of force, assault and damage to property.

May saw Ombud staffers at military bases and facilities in Limpopo’s Musina, Makhado and Hoedspruit. Eastern Cap stops on the awareness tour are Gqeberha, Makanda, East London and Mthatha.

Apart from SANDF personnel, Ombud staff are and will interact with the public on what to do if there is unhappiness about “official conduct”.

Military Ombud, retired three-star general Vusimuzi Masondo said the awareness programme was one outcome of a Stellenbosch University survey. Among others, it found, there are “still people who do not know about the existence of the office” a statement said.

The Ombud website still suffers a potential security risk, a notice posted on www.milombud.org states, pointing out the issue is “most likely with the website”. This publication informed Ombud communication personnel of the issue months ago and no attempt has seemingly been made to correct it.