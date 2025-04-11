Military legal officers prepare for combat readiness exercise

Lawyers and other legal personnel in the South African Defence Legal Services Division (DLSD) will take to the hills in May for Exercise Mafadi, the final lap of the battle handling course which serves as part of their combat readiness preparation.

The exercise, number 10 according to Nompumelelo Mahlangu of Defence Corporate Communication, SA Soldier Magazine, officially kicked off this week (8 April) at the School of Military Justice conference hall where those taking part heard it not only centres on combat readiness but focuses on developing and improving individual leadership qualities. Post the launch, participants were part of planning for the field training exercise at Royal Natal National Park in the Drakensberg, one of 60 protected areas in the form of game and/or nature reserves and parks in the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife portfolio.

The exercise’s primary objective is preparing military law practitioners to support internal and external operations in terms of operational legal support doctrine. This sees instruction as to their role in joint military operations with other government departments as well as peacekeeping missions and during war.

Other Mafadi objectives are to impart skills such as navigation, map reading and interpretation as well as proper radio procedure.

The exercise gets its name from the highest peak in the central Drakensberg range. With an elevation of 3 464 metres, it is widely recognised as the highest point in South Africa and is, according to open source information, a subsidiary summit of Makheka in Lesotho.