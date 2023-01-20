Military Academy recognizes excellence at annual awards and passing-out parade

On 8 December the South African Military Academy in Saldanha held its annual Awards Evening, marking the first time the event could take place in full since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony saw students and faculty members recognized for their achievements throughout the academic year. The event was attended by over 240 guests and high-ranking officials from the Department of Defence, including the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya.

One standout student, Lieutenant PV Mokgatla, received multiple awards, including the PJG. de Vos Medal for the top-performing undergraduate student over three years and the Chief SANDF Floating Trophy for being the top Cum Laude student.

The following day, the Military Academy hosted its annual Passing-Out Parade for the third-year group, MA22. The event marks the completion of three years of academic and military training for the students, who are recognized for their achievements in the presence of their peers, families, lecturers, community and political leaders, as well as senior staff members of the SANDF. This year, the parade was officiated by the Chief of Staff of the SANDF, Lieutenant General Fhurani Ramantswana, who urged the students to adopt a “learning attitude” and culture in order to make a daily difference in the SANDF and in the broader community.

Several students were awarded Service Trophies, with Ensign Musikayise Mazubane receiving the Sword of Honour and the trophy for the best SA Navy student. Other trophy winners included Lieutenant PV Mokgatla (Best SA Army Student), Candidate Officer Kristen Richards (Best SA Air Force student), Candidate Officer Zenith Govender (Best SAMHS student) and Lieutenant Sipokuhle Nyembe (Best Defence Intelligence student).







The outgoing Student Captain, Candidate Officer PJ Lebaka, handed over the “student reigns” to the incoming Student Captain, Lieutenant TJ Modise during the parade. The Military Academy concluded its successful 2022 events by congratulating all its students and staff on their achievements.