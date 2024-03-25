Military Academy passing out parade

The end of the 2023 academic year at the Military Academy in Saldanha was, as is the case with tertiary military education internationally, marked by temporarily soaring headgear on conclusion of the passing out parade at the West Coast campus.

A first for the Academy was a cannon salute executed by the Reserve Force unit, the Nelson Mandela Artillery Regiment (formerly the Cape Field Artillery) with Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise on hand as “main functionary” for the end-of-year event. Also present was SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief of Staff (CoS), Lieutenant General Michael Ramantswana, who acted as review officer and inspected the parade.

The class of 2023, all third year students from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and known by the academic acronym MA23, were urged by Modise to “embody the values” instilled during their time at the Academy to make a positive impact on the SANDF and the “whole of South Africa”, Academy Communication Officer, Major Engela Meintjies, reported.

The Academy Sword of Honour for the best third year student went to Lieutenant Jan Mametjie, also named as the Best Defence Intelligence (DI) Student. Other trophy winners were Best SA Navy (SAN) Student, Midshipman Warner Koch; Best SA Army Student Lieutenant Dewald Dyason; and Best Instructor, Major Swipey Lourens.

The passing out parade also saw 2023 outgoing student captain Lieutenant Tshepo Modise hand the reins of command to his successor, Candidate Officer (CO) Theo Plaatjie.