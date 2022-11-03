MilComp 2022 ends with improved soldier skills

Soldiers from five countries were urged to take their experiences from the just completed military skills competition in Potchefstroom, unofficially the military capital of South Africa’s North West province, back to their respective units as one part of overall soldiering skills “vital for survival” when deployed.

This is how Captain JJP de Vries of the Directorate: Army Reserve partially summed up the Military Skills Competition (MilComp).

He reports for the event, a collaborative one between the SA Army, Defence Reserves Division and the Reserve Force Council, resulted in a successful outcome with participants coming to compete with their respective training, experiences and strengths and in the process learned from each other to all come out stronger and wiser”.

“By all accounts, the organisers, support staff and above all the participants walked away with improved soldiering skills and memories they will not soon forget, just as those who have come before them to Potchefstroom for military skills competitions since 2006.

“It must be remembered the term ‘military skills’ means different things to different people and military organisations. What the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) , its Regulars and Reserves – the One Force, learned and moulded to their own purposes in this competition, is the notion that soldiers in our armed forces need a fundamental, solid understanding of basic soldiering skills vital for survival when deployed on service in times of war and peace.”

In addition to South Africa, soldiers from Botswana, Germany, the United States of America and Zimbabwe took part in MilComp 2022.







Rifle and pistol shoots, land and water obstacle courses, hand grenade throwing and an 8km combat run were among events set to test soldiers during the week-long event.