Measures in place to address SANDF sexual exploitation – Cabinet

South Africa’s Cabinet has commended a set of measures that have been put in place to address the incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) within peace keeping missions the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) takes part in.

Cabinet said it has received a report on progress South Africa is making to address the conduct of some of the SANDF members deployed in peace-keeping missions across the Continent.

The SANDF has been a source of national pride as it participates in peacekeeping missions on the continent to secure stability and peace in war torn African nations under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).

“With allegations of sexual offences involving military peacekeepers surfacing in 2015, a Ministerial Task Team was established in 2019 to investigate cases of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) within the DoD,” Cabinet said in a statement.

“The UN recognises South Africa as best practices and had commended the country for the progress it has made to stamping out SEA in the SANDF.”

Cabinet emphasised that the practice of SEA will not be allowed to tarnish the good record of the SANDF on the Continent.