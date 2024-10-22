Mashatile assures old soldiers government cares for them

Now into its fifth year and second leader, the President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans (PTTMV), has the best interests of South Africa’s old soldiers at heart, a Parliamentary questioner heard.

Paul Mashatile, Deputy President in Ramaphosa’s seventh administration, took over the PTTMV from his predecessor David Mabuza in March 2023. Answering Des Van Rooyen, National Assembly (NA) public representative for uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Mashatile said “this government cares about the welfare of military veterans of our struggle”.

Van Rooyen’s question to the South African number two was seemingly prompted by “grievances” raised as regards the PTTMV and a lack of response to issues raised by SANMVA (SA National Military Veterans’ Association).

Explaining, Mashatile went into some detail as regards seven work streams to “streamline specific service delivery packages for military veterans”. He also made it clear the PTTMV provides political oversight and is not part of “operational matters”. These, as per the written Mashatile response, include “the appointment and termination of contracts of individuals within the structures of the Department of Military Veterans (DMV)”.

The work streams are in the legislative review; pensions and benefits; database verification, cleansing and enhancement; heritage, memorialisation and burial support; socio-economic support; communication and organisational redesign. This work stream was “established to propose a realigned organisational structure for the DMV, capable of articulating the objectives of the Military Veterans Act”. Additionally, it will “work toward improving the efficiency and capacity of the DMV itself”.

Ahead of the PTTMV, there were at least two contributing events to its establishment.

The first was a march on the Union Buildings by a group calling itself the Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV) in November 2020 and the second at what is now the SA National War College (SANWC) in Irene, Centurion. That saw then Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla held hostage by purported LSWV members in October 2021.

Days later Ramaphosa made the PTTMV public.