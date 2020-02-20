Mapisa-Nqakula hands over old age home following SANDF renovations

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on 20 February handed over an old age home in Limpopo after it was renovated by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as part of Armed Forces Day activities.

As part of the various military activities in support of the Armed Forces Day 2020 celebrations in Polokwane, the SANDF said it identified the Sekutupu Old Age Home in Capricorn District in Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality Ward 8 as a worthy recipient of the military’s Legacy Project. The aim of the SANDF Legacy Project is to give back to a worthy cause in the Province where the Armed Forces Day is celebrated.

The SANDF’s restoration of the facility included renovations of the Administration Block, the establishment of a fully equipped Recreational Centre, installation of a borehole machine and completion of security guard rooms.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed over the renovated facility to the Department of Social Development and the home’s residents, who have lived there since it was officially opened on 8 October 2011.







The SANDF has carried out other community outreach projects as part of Armed Forces Day celebrations. This included deploying a military health unit in Limpopo, which provided oral health education and dental screening. The unit’s team leader, Lieutenant Colonel Machoene Rasimphi, said the Unit conducted oral hygiene lessons, identified problems and issued them with referral letters. 35 people were examined with only two requiring immediate attention.