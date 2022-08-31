Maphwanya to present 293 long service medals

Honouring soldiers for bravery and service is integral to defence and military forces internationally, with South Africa no exception.

As an example, in July there were no less than eight medal parades across the country where long service medals were presented to regular and Reserve Force soldiers as well as SA Air Force (SAAF) personnel.

September starts auspiciously with SA National Defence Force (SANDF) number one, General Rudzani Maphwanya, to present 293 medals for long service during a parade at what is now called the Pretoria Military Sports Complex in Thaba Tshwane.

A record number of 228 SANDF permanent force personnel will receive 30 year service medals, still known by the Afrikaans descriptor “Medalje vir Troue Diens” a SANDF DCC (Directorate: Corporate Communication) statement has it.

The SANDF now in its 29th year of existence, will also honour the 65 people in its ranks who have spent 40 years in uniform on Friday. They will become recipients of the “Medalje vir Uitnemende Gedrag en Toegewyde Diens” the name of the gold medal which translates as a distinguished conduct and loyal service medal.







Recent medal parades were at 9 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, Cape Town; 21 SAI, Doornkop, Johannesburg; 7 SAI, Phalaborwa; 8 SAI, Upington; the SA Army Southern Support Base in the Johannesburg region; SA Army Combat Training Centre (CTC), Lohathla; and Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in Centurion.