Malawi knocks on SA military ombud door for advice

South Africa’s military ombud, retired Lieutenant General Vusi Masondo, took time to share with his Malawian counterpart his experiences and knowledge as the person tasked to investigate complaints against SA National Defence Force (SAND) personnel from own ranks as well as the public.

A statement issued by his office has it the study visit of the Ombudsman of Malawi, Grace Malera, provided insights on “general functionality and operations of the sector ombudsman” and “other emerging issues”.

Masondo told his Malawian counterpart one of his ambitions to was see other African countries have dedicated military ombud institutions for oversight over own armed forces. In line with this thinking the African Footprint project has been initiated to encourage similar oversight institutions across the continent. He told his Malawian visitor military ombud institutions must be anchored in law through legislation to ensure operational independence.

Complimenting Masondo and his organisation, Malera said South Africa was selected as a knowledge gathering point because “of its unique mandate and functions plus the experience gained” since it came into being over 20 years ago.

In turn the retired general said he was encouraged by Malawi’s choice of South Africa as part of a benchmarking process and looked forward to sharing best practices.

The Office of the South African Military Ombud was established in 2012 to investigate and ensure that complaints against the SANDF are resolved in a fair, economical and expeditious manner. The Office is entrusted with the responsibility of investigating complaints brought by members of the SANDF who are not satisfied with their conditions of service. The Office also investigates complaints brought by members of the public against SANDF personnel on their official conduct.