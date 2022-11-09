Mabuza visits Western Cape to engage military veterans

“Since its establishment, the Task Team on Military Veterans has been seized with the task of facilitating the delivery of services and coordinating activities aimed at recognising the contribution by military veterans to the attainment of freedom in South Africa,” a statement from The Presidency read.

In this regard, the Deputy President’s Office said the task team working together with provincial governments, has established a framework for the implementation of the national policy and standards governing military veterans’ affairs to improve the quality of their life and dependants’ well-being.

“The visit by the Deputy President will therefore provide a platform for the task team to provide updates on progress achieved in facilitating access for the rollout of services and benefits to military veterans and their dependents, such as a military pension, housing, access to healthcare services, skills acquisition and education support, burial support and counselling, amongst others.”







The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, together with senior government officials, will join Deputy President Mabuza.