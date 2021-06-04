Mabuza meeting military veterans in Polokwane

Deputy President David Mabuza’s ongoing engagement with military veterans tomorrow (Saturday, 5 June) sees him in Polokwane to assess how the Limpopo provincial government is “progressing” on veterans’ affairs.

Following challenges raised by military veterans via their representative organisations last year President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a Presidential Task Team chaired by Mabuza including ministers in the Presidency and Defence and Military Veterans to seek solutions.

The task team developed a comprehensive approach to address challenges identified through various interactions with the Military Veterans Associations according to a statement issued by The Presidency. “Strategic institutional capacities” were instituted to provide adequate services on a sustainable basis.

The task team identified challenges related to social relief of distress (SRD), need to provide education assistance, “provisioning of decent housing” and access to land and job opportunities.

The task team receives progress reports from work streams focussing on legislative review of specific provisions in the current Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011; socio-economic support; pensions and benefits; verification, database cleansing and enhancement. This aims to ensuring clear and comprehensive rules and policies so bona fide military veterans are registered on the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) database.







Mabuza’s team will be accompanied by Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha for the military veterans gathering at the Polokwane rugby stadium.