Limpopo third stop on military veterans data verification call

Military veterans resident in Limpopo are third on a provincial list to be given an opportunity to register on the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) national database making them eligible for benefits.

The Limpopo registration round, currently underway at Air Force Base (AFB) Makhado, outside Louis Trichardt, will be at three other military facilities between now and mid-June.

A DMV statement has it its in-house officials tasked with database registration are and will be assisted by officials from the Presidential military veterans task team (PMVTT), headed by Deputy President David Mabuza. They are from the team’s database, verification, cleansing and enhancement work stream. Its mandate is to establish “candidature of applicants for inclusion into the national military veterans’ database, through face to face interview method (sic)”.

Gauteng was the first province called on for veterans’ verification followed by Eastern Cape in April. Limpopo was, according to the statement, recommended as the third stop “deemed ready to host verification proceedings”.

In addition to the air force base, home to 2 Squadron and 85 Combat Flying School, where the team will be until Monday (9 May) the combined DMV/PMVTT team will also collect data and conduct interviews in Polokwane, Phalaborwa and Mookgophong. The provincial capital is home to an Army Support Base (ASB) with the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) Training Formation in Phalaborwa and 91 Ammunition Depot outside Mookgophong.





