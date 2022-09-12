Landward force looking to find its fittest soldiers

Twelve SA Army formations, including its two brigades, will be represented at age levels up to “senior soldiers” for the landward force’s fittest soldier competition this week.

The unfortunate arrival of COVID-19 over two years ago with a range of pronouncements and regulations aimed at combatting its spread, played havoc with many national defence force activities from exercises (in-house and with international participation) to parades and other regular calendar items, including the fittest soldier one.

Dunnottar military base on Gauteng’s Far East Rand will host the competition which started today (Monday, 12 September) and is set to finish on Thursday with a prize-giving ceremony. The base is home to Engineer Formation units and regiments and was formerly the SA Air Force (SAAF) Central Flying School.

Contestants will compete in three categories – fittest unit, formation and formation headquarters across eight groupings. They are men up to 34; men 35 to 44; men 45 to 49; men 50 and older; women up to30; women 31 to 39; women 40 and older and the “senior soldiers”. These are named as generals, officers commanding, chief warrant officers and regimental sergeant majors.

Participants from Army Headquarters; the infantry, support, artillery, air defence artillery, armour intelligence, signal and training formations as well as the both Headquarters 43 and 46 SA Brigades will compete in, among others, swimming, multi-runs, push- and sit-ups and an endurance walk/run.







Top soldiers will take part in the SANDF fittest soldier competition, scheduled for the Military Academy at Saldanha Bay in November.