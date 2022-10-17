KZN infantry soldier shot and killed in Pretoria

What was to be a break from duty for KwaZulu-Natal-based infantry soldiers at the weekend turned disastrous with one shot and killed and two others injured in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The soldiers were on detached duty at a Works Formation training facility adjacent to Armscor’s Gerotek facility opposite the sprawling township only kilometres from Hartbeespoort.

Brigadier General Andries Mahapa director SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) confirmed the soldiers were from 121 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“They were off-duty,” he said adding the injured soldiers were taken to the nearby 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane.

The incident is being investigated by police.







As per SOP (standard operating procedure) when SANDF personnel die, whether in the line of duty or not, condolences were expressed by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla, Secretary for Defence Gladys Kudjoe and SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.