Kimberley unity trees

What was Northern Cape Command and is now General Support Base Kimberley earlier this month hosted a remembrance event of particular poignance to current SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha.

Back in 1994, the three-star general was major and one office named to plant a tree as a symbol of unity between the forces which integrated to become the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). They were MK, Apla, SA Defence Force and the former TBVC states, Lieutenant Colonel JS Titus of Northern Cape provincial Army Reserves office reports.

In addition to then Major Mbatha, Brigadier General MJ Grobler and Major ND Khumalo (now colonel) planted wild olive saplings to mark the unification of previous enemy forces. Mbatha was, prior to integration, regional MK commander in Northern Cape.

Twenty-six years on the trees are strong and sturdy serving as a living reminder of all that is positive in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).





