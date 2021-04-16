JSCD welcomes new top SANDF command

One of Parliament’s dedicated defence oversight committees – the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) – has welcomed the new appointments to the Military Command Council (MCC) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), including a new Chief.

A Parliamentary Communication Services statement has Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng, JSCD co-chairs, saying the appointments offer stability and succession planning, critical to ensure the national defence force is able to deliver on its objective of defending and protecting South Africa, its territorial integrity and its people.

Xaba emphasised the importance of institutional memory and stability the incoming military command brings to the council, as the SANDF continues to face serious funding pressures.

“While the challenges faced by the SANDF are many, especially with the budget shortfall, we have full confidence in the appointed leaders to effectively resolve them.”

The pair also paid tribute to outgoing SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke who leaves office at the end of May.







“It is important to acknowledge the exceptional leadership of Shoke, who steered the ship since his appointment as Chief of the SANDF in 2011. With his leadership team, they have made themselves available for scrutiny through the oversight work of the committee. We wish him well as he prepares to retire at the end of May.”