JCSC class of 2024 boasts 300 plus successful officers

The road to senior officer ranks in the SA Army beckons for more than 300 young officers – predominantly majors – following successful completion of the Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC).

The course, termed a “programme” by Major Desiree Kolokoto and Lieutenant Daniel Maluleke reporting for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), saw junior officers aspiring to higher ranks make Army College in Thaba Tshwane home for most of the year.

At the graduation event, the successful participants were reminded of their start to the year when SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, addressed them. He told the newcomers the College Commandant and his instructing staff had to ensure “learners tapped into their vast knowledge” to equip them with “top-notch leadership skills and competencies”. Reporting on the graduation event the pair of SA Army corporate communication officers wrote: “It is clear they [the learners] rose to the challenge, making the academic year a resounding success”.

Overall best learner award went to Major GS Jacobs who was presented with a floating trophy, a cash prize and a tablet. Major MD Choma’s academic prowess earned him second prize of a floating trophy, a silver certificate, a tablet and a cash prize with Major KG Manganya in third rewarded by a floating trophy, a bronze certificate, a tablet as well as a cash prize.

Following his welcome address at the programme start, Mbatha was on hand for the finale to pay tribute to those who made it through the tough academic schedule. “It is an honour to share this achievement with our future commanders and staff officers, who will soon be leading at the tactical level of operations,” he said.