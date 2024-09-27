It’s official – the SANDF has a Space Command

That the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and its airborne service, the SA Air Force (SAAF), is committed to space was emphasised to delegates attending the second Air and Space Power symposium on 17 September when the newly established Space Command was officially recognised by South Africa’s senior soldier, SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya.

The recognition, as well as making known Major General Lancelot Mathebula as Space Command’s first head, marked progress which SAAF Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo said started “a few years ago”. It was a challenge, he told delegates in his closing address to the symposium, “the men and women in blue did not hesitate to take on”. Before taking charge of the SAAF SCIPT (Space Command Integrated Planning Team), Mathebula was Chief Director Force Preparation.

Reflecting on progress since last year’s National Space Conference at the CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research), where Mbambo said the SAAF would host a space symposium this year, and last month’s second National Space Conference, Maphwanya said two years ago Space Command was “merely a vision, today those concepts have become concrete”.

Maphwanya told delegates to the second Air and Space Power symposium at Air Force Base Waterkloof, as reported by Airman Khanyisile Gina, the South African military’s “engagement with space goes beyond C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance)”. “It is integral to advancing multi-domain warfare and ensuring our strategic edge.”

Acknowledging the financial implications of an addition to the SANDF structure, Maphwanya reassured delegates of his commitment to securing the necessary revenues. “As Chief of the South African National Defence Force, I will ensure that funding is made available over the next few financial years to fully support this vision.”

Closing the symposium, staged to coincide with the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof, Mbambo is reported as saying “there have been remarkable developments” with “impressive performances and contributions” in the space sector. These, according to the three-star, come from the SA National Space Agency (SASA), the University of KwaZulu-Natal by way of its Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) space propulsion programme, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) under the guidance of Minister Blade Nzimande, and unspecified others.

“Several engagements are taking place both internationally and across the South African space landscape, which have been extremely beneficial in accelerating our nascent South African National Defence Force Space Command. We have learned great lessons from our counterparts, and I must highlight that what the SCIPT team learned in Italy cemented my belief in collaboration. Their model, which showcased a national effort working hand in hand with civilian agencies and private industry, is a prime example. Together is the only way we can achieve great things,” Mbambo said.

A SAAF space-based sensing capability project will be registered before year-end with SCIPT continuing visits to international partners. Mbambo set a 2026 deadline for a technology demonstrator to fly. At the same time a Space Operations Directorate (presumably as opposed to the Space Command) will be staffed and in place to commence limited operations in support of both the SANDF and partners, Mbambo is reported as saying by Gina.