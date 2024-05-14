Inaugural National Security and Safety Townhall to debate the future of South Africa’s national security

As South Africa gears up for the national elections on 29 May, the South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) is shining a spotlight on defence and security with its inaugural National Security and Safety Townhall.

This event will take place on 15 May at Workshop 17 in Sandton, Johannesburg, and will provide South Africa’s political parties with an opportunity to present their positions on national security. It will also provide interested members of the public with an opportunity to engage these parties on these critical issues.

Speakers will bring forth their party’s stance and proposed strategies, with voices from prominent parties such as the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, Rise Mzansi, ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

The National Security and Safety Townhall aims to facilitate crucial conversations surrounding the challenges confronting South Africa’s national security landscape, said Sandile Ndlovu, CEO of AMD.

“By hosting this townhall, AMD aims to elevate the discourse surrounding the defence and security industries, with the ultimate goal of helping to shape the future of these critical sectors. We recognise the importance of convening industry stakeholders, government officials, and experts to address pressing challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

“We believe that by fostering dialogue and collaboration, we can contribute to a more secure and prosperous South Africa.”

“The Townhall underscores AMD’s commitment to promoting a sustainable and responsible industry while championing the role of the sector in the country’s socio-economic transformation and growth. This event promises to be a cornerstone in shaping the future of the nation’s security framework and fostering a safe and prosperous environment for all citizens,” the organisers stated.

The panel discussion will be preceded by a State of the Nation’s Security address by national security expert Dr Vasu Gounden, Founder and Executive Director, the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD).

For more information please contact:

Thembisile Tsambalikagwa

072 133 9399

[email protected]