Important notice for military veterans’ education benefit

Shortly after South African schools started the 2025 academic year, the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) made known its education support offering for old soldiers’ children.

The first day of school, at primary and high levels, was 15 January with universities set to start their academic year early in February.

The DMV has it the education support benefit officially opened for continuing beneficiaries for the 2025 academic year. Some military veterans and their dependents have submitted the required supporting documents, enabling successful processing of tuition and school fee payments.

Public institutions of higher learning, according to the DMV, have provided academic transcripts for students who received support in the 2024 academic year. Students approved to continue with their studies have been granted permission to register for the new academic year without needing to pay registration fees.

“Continuing students are encouraged to visit or contact their institution’s financial aid office to confirm their inclusion on the DMV-funded students’ list.” Once registered, a confirmation letter must be submitted to the DMV for further processing.

DMV beneficiaries who haven’t yet provided support documentation should submit a confirmation letter from the school confirming registration; 2024 final report and/or academic transcripts; 2025 school invoice – stamped, signed with school banking details, tax clearance certificate/tax exemption letter where possible and completed entry form and bank confirmation letter for learners at different schools or where school banking details have been changed.

The required documents may be sent to [email protected] (for tertiary students) or [email protected] (for basic education learners). The DMV does not provide any timeline for document submission.