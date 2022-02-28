Hopes high for veterans to benefit speedily under new DMV D-G

In what could only be a reference to the first permanent director-general at the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) following a pair of “actings”, the co-chair of a defence oversight committee said there is “a feeling of fresh air” at DMV.

Cyril Xaba, co-chair of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV), was responding to a presentation by Irene Mpolweni, named director-general last April.

Apart from the new broom, Xaba called for action at the traditionally under-performing second component of Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV).

“The DMV is small. It exists to process money it receives from National Treasury for military veterans. All matters are urgent, please accelerate the speed of implementation,” Xaba is quoted as saying in a Parliamentary Communication Services statement.

The PCDMV was briefed by Mpolweni on implementation of audit action plans, preventive controls and consequence management as regards irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The committee was also updated on performance reporting, compliance with legislation and related internal controls as well as fraud and corruption cases.

To date the DMV has implemented 37 out of 68 audit findings a point supported by Deputy DoDMV Minister Thabang Makwetla, who told the committee the DMV report was “a work in progress”. He assured the committee implementation of action plans would be speeded up.







The committee heard the DMV currently faces contract cancellation lawsuits totalling more than R189 million.