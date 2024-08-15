Holomisa visits Military Academy, notes its importance

As part of getting to grips with his portfolio, Deputy Defence and Military Veterans Minister Bantu Holomisa braved the Western Cape’s current round of atrocious weather to call on the Military Academy at Saldanha.

He told Commandant, Brigadier General Cassie de Castro; Military Science Faculty Dean Professor Samuel Tshehla, and Academy staff they and the institution will continue playing “a major role in skilling future [SANDF (SA National Defence Force)] commanders”.

He spoke post what Academy staffer Major Engela Meintjes reported was “a comprehensive presentation” on the role of the Academy in shaping future SANDF leaders. This incorporates what De Castro told the retired two-star general was “a unique approach integrating academic education with military training”. In support of this approach Holomisa was told the Academy’s dual focus saw to it students were on the receiving end of “a robust academic foundation” with simultaneous fostering of the military competencies required for effective leadership in the national defence force.

Established in 1950, the SA Military Academy is now the premier institution dedicated to the education and training of future military officers. Affiliated with Stellenbosch University, it offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in military science.

Reviewing his visit, Holomisa told Academy personnel their dedication to producing “well-rounded, capable officers” was noted before signing the visitor’s book. His observation went: “As we are preparing to rejuvenate the SANDF, I have no doubt the Military Academy will play a major role in skilling future commanders”.

This, in turn, was supported by the Academy which, according to Meintjes, “re-affirmed the South African government’s commitment to supporting and enhancing military education as a cornerstone of national security”.

Holomisa’s visit forms part of the new Department of Defence’s leadership team acquainting themselves with military facilities. At the end of July, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and both Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Holomisa and Richard Hlophe, held a briefing with the Armscor Executive to better understand the function and services of Armscor as an acquisition agency to the department.

They also visited Armscor’s Protechnik Laboratories, Ergonomics Technologies and Hazmat Protective Systems facilities, which perform chemical and biological research, manufacture protective gear and minimize risks to soldiers in combat.

They also visited the Military Veterans offices last month as part of their area of responsibilities as the minister is committed to working with military veterans.

Motshekga accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa on a trip to Angola this month, and is today (Thursday 15 August) scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC). She has also been present at recent French and Chinese functions, including Bastille Day.