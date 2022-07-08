Going the extra mile rewarded at Army College

Motivating officers on the Junior Command and Staff Duties course to keep going are the SA Army College Ziyaduma certificates and mementoes.

The certificates go to students at the Thaba Tshwane higher military education facility who, according to Major Nomathamsanqa Matladi, reporting for SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media, who did “exceptionally well” on modules completed.

This saw the current crop of gunners – both air defence and artillery – at the college receive Ziyaduma (a Zulu word which translates as “they are famous”) certificates and “Alta Pete, Air Defence Artillery: South Africa 1939 – 2016” authored by now deceased colonel Lionel Crook. The air defence artillery coin was also handed to star students.

Foreign students from Brazil (Major Rodrigo Rozas) and Pakistan (Major Jadoon) were similarly honoured.





