Gauteng soldiers baking own bread

Soldiers at Army Support Base Johannesburg and its units will soon have “base-baked bread” on their mess tables.

This follows an instruction from General Officer Commanding the Army Support Formation, Major General Mzikayise Joseph Tyhalisi. Captain Desiree Boipelo Kolokoto, Acting Staff Officer 2, Corporate Communication SA Army Support Formation, reported that the two-star general instructed all support base commanders to “establish bakeries” and “bring them to action” as soon as possible.

“The aim of the bakery project is for all army support bases to bake their own bread to supply and support Gauteng South Region units, meaning we produce what we consume. Part of the guideline was the project had to involve the military community and this saw the bakery team consist of unit members and 16 spouses or dependants of military veterans, Regular and Reserve Force members. Colonel Mafiniwase Reah (Army Support Base Johannesburg) commander confirmed with current strength, the bakery will bake six thousand loaves a day, to be delivered three times a week to surrounding units.”







The base in the south of Gauteng’s major metropolis is the first in the landward force to bake its own bread.