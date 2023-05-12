Gauteng Engineer Formation base hosts youth development programme

1 Construction Engineer Regiment on Gauteng’s Far East Rand will be home to 700 young men and women for the next 10 weeks as they undergo leadership development, better known as the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) under watchful military eyes.

The SA Army’s Dunnottar base, home to Engineer Formation units, is hosting participants in the youth leadership development programme run by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD).

Those reporting at the former SA Air Force (SAAF) Central Flying School (CFS) come from all nine provinces with the first arrivals the Western Cape contingent.

Their training will be in the form of accredited modules from technical, vocational, education and training (TVET) colleges with the non-accredited components coming from Army, in the case of Dunnottar, engineer instructors.

The Dunnottar camp is part of the national defence force’s contribution to NARYSEC. Other government departments and entities involved are the National School of Governance, National Youth Development Agency and the Road Traffic Management Corporation under the leadership of DALRRD. The lead agency will, according to Major Itumeleng Dihlake and Captain Tshegofatso Gwai, “will help transform participants to be disciplined, motivated, dedicated and patriotic South African leaders in their broader communities and in the companies they will be employed in and businesses they will start for themselves”.

Among skills participants will be exposed to and learn are farming, poultry and early childhood development.

By way of motivation the 2023 NARYSEC class heard from people on the 2017 and 2022 intakes the necessity for discipline, dedication and using the programme to the full for empowerment.