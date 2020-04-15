Four COVID-19 cases in the SANDF

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has recorded four positive cases of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Surgeon General said three cases were in Western Cape and the fourth in Gauteng.

“None of them are uniformed members or members deployed in support of the SAPS. It is imperative to note the military community is bigger than the SANDF,” read the statement.

The military community includes dependents of serving and retired soldiers and others eligible for care by the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS). All COVID-19 cases are treated and managed as per COVID-19 prescribed protocol.

Frontline workers including emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters and soldiers patrolling townships, were issued with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the Surgeon General said.

“Other preventative measures include thermal screening, hand sanitising and wearing of surgical masks by Department of Defence personnel. In addition, the SASAMHS continues COVID-19 awareness educating DoD members on correct use of surgical masks, maintaining good basic hygiene and social distancing,” said the SANDF.

The SANDF has identified quarantine and isolation facilities for the military community in preparation for an envisaged overflow from military hospitals and sickbays.

The facilities are DoD with accommodation in all provinces.





