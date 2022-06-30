Force preparation for 10 SAI moves to jungle warfare

10 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion preparation training ahead of deployment to the United Nations (UN) Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has run its course through to evaluation at a Limpopo military training area.

Training objectives for the field training component of Exercise Phirima 2022 were achieved increasing the battalion’s combat readiness status. “The exercise ensured forces are trained on both UN and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) operational procedures to be carried out during the upcoming tour of duty in DRC under Operation Mistral,” 43 SA Brigade Operational Communication reports.

The brigade now takes its training responsibility to jungle warfare with the infantry men and women from the Mafikeng-based infantry battalion moving to the Entabeni site, also in Limpopo, for Exercise Matha.

21 SAI is currently the South African component of the FIB, the lone UN force with an offensive mandate in its tasking to protect Congolese civilians from attacks and intimidation by the numerous rebel groups active in the central African country.





