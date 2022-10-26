Fire on SA Army College campus

Fire broke out in the building housing the Centre for Conflict Simulation on the SA Army College campus in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) reports no-one wad injured and the fire was controlled and extinguished by military firefighters, from the nearby SA Air Force (SAAF) base at Swartkop, and Tshwane metro.

The extent of damage to the freestanding building on the southern side of the Army College campus will, according to Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, be “assessed” as part of an already underway investigation. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A Tshwane emergency services spokesman is reported as saying the fire was in a storage facility with SANDF photographs showing extensive fire damage to what appears to be single storey structures.

The Army College campus is home to a number of facilities including its main building which is a provincial site under protection of the SA Heritage Resources Agency. Other buildings on the site house lecture rooms and accommodation for students attending courses and the landward force’s peace mission training centre.

Mahapa said further information would be communicated in due course or when made available by “relevant authorities”.







In January fire broke out in the bulk fuel installation at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof but was contained within an hour of it starting by base firefighters without loss of life.