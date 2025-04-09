DR Congo dead will be remembered in SANDF Rand Show exhibit

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will again have a presence at this year’s Rand Show, but a sombre side will be included in the form of candle lighting and wreath laying to mark the deaths of 14 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January.

The five-day Rand Show at Nasrec (National Recreation Centre), also home to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, opens its gates for visitors on 17 April, the Thursday before Good Friday, with Easter Monday its last show day for 2025.

The SANDF commitment to the Rand Show this year will see static in- and outdoor components “manned by communicators from [SANDF and Department of Defence] services and divisions to provide an interactive experience of life in the military”.

“During this spectacular event, arms of services and divisions will engage with the public through exciting indoor and outdoor displays, and a vibrant musical extravaganza,” the SANDF said. “Visitors can look forward to an interactive exhibition, and have an opportunity to connect with the exceptional men and women who serve our country with dedication and pride.”

An initial press release from the SANDF mentioned “dynamic arena displays,” but a revised release did not, indicating a more scaled back presence. The 2023 and 2024 editions did not feature a capability demonstration – at its height, the SANDF put on capability demonstrations involving Oryx, Rooivalk and A109 helicopters as well as Gripen combat jets, amongst others. However, due to budget cuts and other commitments, the military’s presence has been scaled back in recent years.

However, the SANDF said that it would hold ‘mock attack’ demonstrations twice daily (11-12:00 and 16-17:00) on 17, 19, 20, and 21 April, while mock attack programme rehearsals would take place on 14, 15, and 16 April between 11-12:00 and 16-17:00.

In homage to the South African soldiers killed while on peacekeeping duty with the now terminated Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) the SANDF Rand Show exhibit theme for 2025 is “honouring and remembering our brave soldiers”.

The SANDF will use the Rand Show as launch platform for another foray into electronic/social media by way of its “Defence in Focus” podcast.

Apart from the SANDF, other highlights expected at this year’s Rand Show include a South African Police Service parade, a massive inflatable jumping castle the size of a rugby field, spin and drift stunt shows, helicopter flips, a virtual aquarium, trampoline park, and more.