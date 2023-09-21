Double tragedies strike SANDF

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has faced two separate tragedies this week. As the nation mourns the loss of three SA Navy submarine crew members off the coast of Kommetjie, Cape Town, another tragic incident claimed four South African Army soldiers.

defenceWeb understands the SA Army incident occurred on Wednesday as members of the 8th South African Infantry Battalion (8 SAI) were en route to the Combat Training Centre at Lohatla, for Exercise Vuk’uhlome. A Samil 50 truck was towing another Samil 50 that had become unserviceable when the rear unserviceable Samil experienced a tyre burst, leading to both vehicles rolling over.

Of the 12 soldiers aboard the leading Samil, four are believed to have lost their lives in the accident, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Official confirmation is still awaited from the South African National Defence Force. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

The recent losses highlight the risks and sacrifices that members of the armed forces face in the line of duty. They also serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and preparedness in military operations.