DoD saves money through in-house military license training

By insourcing military driving and maintenance courses, the Department of Defence (DoD) has saved more than R400 000 in training eight members through an inaugural course.

Examiners Branch Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Soekie Bierman, reports for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that a sedan-only in-house driving and maintenance course was specifically developed for professional members of the SANDF who do not have the time to attend a six-week course for their military license, away from their workplace (they would otherwise have spent six weeks on course in Bloemfontein).

A group of Public Servant Act Personnel members of the Chief Directorate Human Resource Development recently completed the inaugural course to obtain their military licenses, saving the DoD more than R400 000.

“The off-the-job training format that was utilised to train the members of the Headquarters implied that members were still able to perform their daily tasks and function effectively without compromise. The training was as far as possible structured and adapted to accommodate and include work-related functions,” Bierman wrote.

Bierman explained that due to various factors including budget constraints, the next “Sedan Only” course was only due to be presented by the School of Armour in Bloemfontein in 2023. “For the members of Chief Directorate Education, Training and Systems Integrity, this was not a viable option since their current post applications demanded from them to be able to utilise military vehicles to perform their jobs and functions.”

By spending six weeks on course in Bloemfontein, the eight members would have been removed from their positions, leading to loss of work/productivity.







The eight newly trained personnel (seven Public Servant Act and one uniformed member) are now able to attend meetings and deliver documentation to services and divisional headquarters without relying on other members with the necessary drivers’ licenses to ferry them around.