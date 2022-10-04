DFSC to continue its force multiplier role

In the wake of a planning session the Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC) sees itself as “continuing to be a critical role player and force multiplier to the Department of Defence (DoD) and SA National Defence Force (SANDF)”.

This summation comes from the Commission’s communication officer Vicky Mthombeni who adds the DFSC has re-committed itself to “remain an advocate and a voice for men and women in uniform in collaboration with DoD leadership”.

The DFSC is a ministerial advisory body established in terms of the Defence Amendment Act. Among its tasks is a mandate to make recommendations to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise on improving service conditions of service for SANDF personnel. History-wise the Commission was established in 2009 as an interim commission to provide expert advice to the minister regarding “all matters” about conditions of service of military personnel. Its interim status was because at that time the Military Bargaining Council (MBC) was not operational.

DFSC staff conduct regular consultative visits to military bases and units across the country and have gone as far as mission areas outside South Africa, for example, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique, to see first-hand the conditions soldiers experience.

Mthombeni maintains the “quality” of the Commission’s work is “evident” in reports to the defence and military veterans’ ministry. These, by both the interim and permanent commissions from 2010 to date, contain findings and recommendations covering, among others, career management; education, training and development; facilities and buildings, including accommodation and uniforms.

A contributing factor to the MBC not being operational in 2009 was Sandu (SA National Defence Union), the largest military labour organisation in the country, had not reached threshold status to bargain with the Department of Defence (DoD) on behalf of soldiers. This happened in August last year and registration allows Sandu to negotiate in the MBC. This, Mthombeni maintains, has led to “divergent views in the broader DoD regarding possible duplication of mandate and roles” between the DFSC and MBC.

This was the deciding factor leading to the DFSC September planning session which outlined its medium and long term strategic trajectory using the 2022 Ministerial Directive and evolving ministerial priorities 2020/25.





