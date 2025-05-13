Details of new SA Army sniper system will not be disclosed

Armscor is keeping its cards close to the chest when it comes to the new sniper system for the SA Army.

Officially Project Tedu, the system is a replacement for the long-serving R1 sniper capability in the landward force. What Armscor called “a ceremony” at Infantry School in Oudtshoorn on 19 March marked the milestone of system delivery, from equipment and accessories through to training.

Asked for more information, the defence acquisition and project management company by way of its Senior Manager: Corporate Communication Liziwe Nkonyana, said details of the new system, including specifications as to calibre, accuracy and operational distances cannot be disclosed for “security reasons”.

defenceWeb understands that the latest addition to the SA Army arsenal appear to be Truvelo CMS (Counter Measure Sniper) weapons available in 12.7 mm, 7.62 mm, and .338 calibre.

What is known, thanks to the latest Armscor newsletter and an SANDF news story, is Project Tedu overcame obstacles, including supplier disruptions and budget pressure to ensure “timely delivery”.

In what is standard Armscor operating procedure the successful contractor, appointed after a competitive multi-source bidding process, agreed to enter into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) meaning detailed information remains unobtainable from the manufacturer.