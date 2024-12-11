Department of Defence qualifies Ammunition Fitters

The Department of Defence Ammunition Depot and School of Munitions has qualified 28 new Ammunition Fitters and recognized eight participants of the Basic Explosive Ordnance Course presented to the Legal Services Division.

The qualification of the 28 Ammunition Fitters in a ceremony on 6 December marks a significant milestone for the Ammunition Corps, Lance Corporal T Mashishi reported for the Ammunition Depot and School of Ammunition. “The apprentices underwent an intensive qualification process, which began on 11 November 2024 and concluded on 6 December 2024. Initially, 32 apprentices started the journey, but only 28 demonstrated the skill and resilience required to complete the rigorous theoretical and practical assessments,” the Lance Corporal reported.

These newly qualified Ammunition Fitters join the Ammunition Corps where their role involves ensuring the safety, reliability, and functionality of ammunition systems.

The apprenticeship included ammunition handling, inspection, proof tasks, quality control, and safety protocols.

Brigadier General M R Mongo, Acting Director Formation Staff, awarded certificates to the graduates. The ceremony also recognized participants of the Basic Explosive Ordnance Course, a programme designed to enhance expertise within the Legal Services Division. This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to equipping its personnel with specialized knowledge for handling and managing explosives safely, Mashishi reported.