Defence HQ also without climate control

No-one ever said soldiering was an easy profession with hardship expected but it seems there’s a breed of South African soldier who cannot perform unless provided with, among others, air conditioning.

According to the SA National Defence Union (Sandu) “military staff in their hundreds are expected to work in office temperatures of 31 deg C”.

While not soldiers in the fullest sense of the word, the majority of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel Sandu has taken up cudgels on behalf of spend their working days in the Armscor building at Defence Headquarters. The prominent glass-fronted building in Erasmusrand adjacent to the N1 is, according to the largest military labour organisation in South Africa, unserviceable from the point of view of its air conditioning system.

The apparently broken climate control system says Sandu is “a direct threat to the occupational health and safety of military staff given the building is designed with no opening windows”.

Apart from concern about poor ventilation posing “an obvious health threat”, the trade union in the form of national secretary Pikkie Greeff said medicine stored “in the facility is in danger of spoiling because of the excessive temperature”. This is a further health risk and, he maintains, non-compliance with legal pharmaceutical requirements.

The Armscor building is also home to Thandi Modise’s Ministry of Defence, the Defence Secretariat and a number of Armscor departments including the chief executive.

Sandu only makes mention of unserviceable air conditioning affecting military staff and does not indicate if the minister, Secretary for Defence or even the office space used by General Rudzani Maphwanya, SANDF Chief, is also no longer climate controllable.

Greeff’s statement has it “the installation (the Armscor building) houses the entire command of the SANDF with its support staff. No one should be expected to endure such a working environment let alone the heartbeat

of the SANDF”.

As with the building on the western side of the Pretoria CBD housing SA Air Force (SAAF) headquarters, reported to Sandu by staff there as suffering a similar malaise, the union has gone the legal route in search of urgent repair to installed climate control systems.







defenceWeb has not, at the time of publishing this report, had any response from SANDF Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) or SAAF Corporate Services as to what – if anything – is or will be done to the SAAF headquarters.