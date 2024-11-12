CTC rock piling parade marks Ex Vuk’uhlome III start

In South Africa November is Army Month with the focus firmly on the Northern Cape province where the Lohathla Combat Training Centre (CTC) takes pride of place in the array of force preparation and training areas utilised by the landward force.

Ahead of Exercise Vuk’uhlome III, various elements of Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha’s SA Army, supported by the SA Air Force (SAAF) and SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), were part of preparatory exercises Madulo and Phirima.

Vuk’uhlome III, the main event, kicked off on 7 November with a CTC tradition going back 46 years when participants gathered to make the 2024 rock pile adjacent to the many others erected by military personnel over the years during national, regional and international exercises at the 158 000 hectare training area.

The rock piling tradition, Captain Lehutso Phahlamohlaka of SA Army Corporate Communication reports, goes back to October 1978 and what was then 81 Panzer Brigade of the SA Army under the command of Brigadier Frans van den Berg. He took inspiration for the first Lohathla rock pile from a similar Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), specifically its armour component, rock piling at Masada to emphasise the importance of freedom and sacrifice.

The Lohathla rock pile tradition evolved into firstly, a castle shaped wall later replaced by a nine-pointed star symbolising transformation and unity with a commemoration wall the last addition. The wall carries a history of rock piling at CTC and, according to Phahlamohlaka, is a testament to the enduring spirit of solidarity and commitment of South Africa’s soldier.

Ahead of putting their rocks onto the 2024 pile, Vuk’uhlome participants make a threefold promise to train effectively, care properly for their equipment and defend freedom without hesitation.

Addressing the rock piling parade, Vuk’uhlome III Division Commander Major General Patrick Dube said: “Today, as we stand before this monument, let us remember the sacrifices made, the promises fulfilled and the path that lies ahead. Let this ceremony remind us that we are bound by more than just duty, we are bound by an enduring commitment to our country and each other. Let each rock laid today carry with it the strength of our promises and the legacy of our shared mission”.

Visiting Lohatlha on 8 November last week, Chief of the Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, held a communication session with members of Army Command, Army Cadre Command, Army Support Command, and various Formations, as well as all course participants to discuss the SA Army’s ongoing development, achievements, and existing challenges.

Mbatha highlighted the strategic roles the SA Army plays domestically and internationally. He underlined the successes of recent deployments, noting the army’s adaptability and responsiveness in various operational settings.

The Chief spoke on positive developments in soldier training, with an increase in specialised courses aimed at improving readiness and operational capabilities. He acknowledged the high level of commitment among participants in the current exercises, emphasizing how training continues to be the backbone of mission success.

Addressing the issue of equipment, Mbatha reassured troops about ongoing repairs and maintenance to ensure the army’s technical readiness. This is essential for maintaining operational effectiveness and the ability to respond swiftly in times of need.

On 9 November Mbatha led a shooting exercise at the Combat Training Centre as part of Exercise Vuk’uhlome III. The exercise brought together members of the Army Command, Army Cadre Command, Army Support Command, Extended Army Command Cadre, and various Formations.

Mbatha emphasised the importance of these exercises, urging members to prioritise shooting practice as an integral aspect of their roles as soldiers. He reminded troops that proficiency in weapon handling is vital to mission success and personal readiness.

Exercise Vuk’uhlome III will culminate in a distinguished visitors’ day in the third week of November, which will also see members of the South African defence industry taking part.