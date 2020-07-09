COVID-19 shutdown at Western Cape Joint Tactical HQ

Two positive COVID-19 tests at the Western Cape Joint Tactical Headquarters of the Joint Operations Division resulted in immediate closure with deep cleaning and sanitisation subsequently done.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media made the shutdown known via the public information centre of the provincial headquarters which id currently the Operation Notlela heartbeat in Western Cape.







“The COVID-19 Response Unit Staff Sergeant Gerald Els (SA Military Health Service), petty officers Tshilidzi Nyathela and Rofhiwa Lavhengwa (SA Navy) sanitised work surface areas wearing high level personal protective equipment and ensuring individual decontamination. The team responds to suspected COVID-19 cases and will sanitise large surface areas. They are trained how to properly wear protective gear, go into a room, clean it and remove the gear. Teams work from top to bottom spraying a recommended bleach-to-water ratio,” the social media post said.