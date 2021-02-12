Corruption at Defence Intelligence – report

A Johannesburg daily reports a leaked internal report points to corruption and maladministration at Defence Intelligence.

According to The Star, a publication in Iqbal Surve’s Independent Group, “Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Intelligence Division chief Jeremia Nyembe, Defence Intelligence chief director Bongani Ngcobo and Defence Intelligence budget manager LMS Luke had a case to answer to after a leaked report linked the department’s top guns to a looting spree at the SA National Defence Force”.

The publication claims more than R4 billion of taxpayer money went to corruption at the intelligence component of the national defence force.

“The (Defence Intelligence) report, never made public, found corruption in the recruitment and enlistment process, the work attendance register, corrupt procurement deals and a bizarre cybersecurity training tender. Saber Technologies, a company that provided the cybersecurity training, was given 50% of its payment before training began.

“On October 18, 2018, X Tshofela, titled as director of geospatial intelligence, signed a motivational letter for the tender’s approval. According to the motivation, the projected cost of the training was R55 177 340.

“A total of R22 588 670 was paid in advance, without quotations delivered and the tender was approved without due process. No other companies entered the bid and approval was first signed by a Defence Intelligence boss and not procurement.







“This week, The Star found that some people in the unit’s top brass received faked security clearances. According to Defence Intelligence policy, an individual with a criminal record cannot be appointed to a position in finance. The Star can reveal two people in the finance department have criminal records. The Star sent them questions and two have odd qualifications. The Star will reveal their names once they have answered the questions,” according to the paper.